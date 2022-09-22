AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $126,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $40,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 2.1 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $121.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.01. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.73 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

