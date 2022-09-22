AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 345.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,232,000 after buying an additional 649,447 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,635,000 after buying an additional 20,943 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,022,000. HM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 238,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,930,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,640,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $131.94 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.39 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.57.

