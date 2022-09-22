AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,680 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Upstart were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 920.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Upstart by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after buying an additional 46,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Upstart by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,364 shares of company stock worth $646,123. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $22.87 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $401.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

