AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,036,095 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,036,095 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 246,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 52.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 812.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 331,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 295,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VGK stock opened at $48.72 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $70.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.29.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.