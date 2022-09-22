AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 146 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Entergy by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 881,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,333,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,729,000 after purchasing an additional 181,755 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 264,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 168,628 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $113.19 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.40 and its 200-day moving average is $115.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.43.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.