AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 19,200 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in APi Group were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APG. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in APi Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 33,463,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,731,000 after acquiring an additional 129,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in APi Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,842,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,803,000 after acquiring an additional 189,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,122,000 after acquiring an additional 144,655 shares during the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,066,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,497,000 after buying an additional 454,998 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America raised shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Insider Activity

APi Group Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at $825,169.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 8,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 31,792 shares of company stock worth $482,592 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APG stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $26.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Profile

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.