AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 3,595 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,052,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 558.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,883 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.34.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.72 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

