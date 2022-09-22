AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 390 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,070,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,561,000 after buying an additional 2,194,657 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,998,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,930,000 after purchasing an additional 719,798 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,820,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,016,000 after purchasing an additional 369,613 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,750,000 after purchasing an additional 241,597 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,904,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,094,000 after purchasing an additional 310,351 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $41.70 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $60.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98.

