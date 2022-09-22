AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 393 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $132.06 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,500 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

