Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.32

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 1782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,407.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 11,997 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $32,991.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,191.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 37,602 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

