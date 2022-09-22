Aeva Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 8,749 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,050% compared to the average volume of 761 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,407.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aeva Technologies news, CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 11,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $32,991.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,191.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 27,101,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after buying an additional 273,133 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,782,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,275,000 after buying an additional 249,545 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,527,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after buying an additional 697,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after buying an additional 101,408 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 280,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Further Reading

