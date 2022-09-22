Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 18,251 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $3,720,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,976,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,073,000 after purchasing an additional 283,261 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,565,696.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,669.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $313,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 240,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,565,696.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,669.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 849,169 shares of company stock worth $96,762,160. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $114.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.31. The stock has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

