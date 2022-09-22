Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Up 6.4% in August

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the August 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 58,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,751,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,234,000 after purchasing an additional 118,254 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.44.

ALK opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

