Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Down 6.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $50.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Alcoa traded as low as $40.82 and last traded at $40.85. Approximately 94,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,190,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.

AA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Alcoa by 45.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,368,000 after acquiring an additional 69,032 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after buying an additional 36,245 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,829,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after buying an additional 1,943,329 shares during the last quarter.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.31.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.86%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

