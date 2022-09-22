Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of AHPI stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a market cap of $6.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of -3.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

