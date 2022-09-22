Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after buying an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,513,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

ALLY stock opened at $31.53 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.