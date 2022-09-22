Alpha Copper (OTC:ALCUF) Shares Down 8.1%

Alpha Copper Corp. (OTC:ALCUF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 256,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 247,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Alpha Copper Trading Down 8.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.

About Alpha Copper

(Get Rating)

Alpha Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, copper, and molybdenum properties. It holds an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Indata property comprising 16 mineral claims totaling 3,189 hectares located in the northwest of the community of Fort St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.