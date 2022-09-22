Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

GOOGL stock opened at $99.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.27 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

