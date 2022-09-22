Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.1% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $99.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.27 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

