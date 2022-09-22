Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $89,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.1% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $99.28 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.27 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

