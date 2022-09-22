Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,604,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $6,865,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $99.28 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.27 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

