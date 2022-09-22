Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Increased by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,992,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.2% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 18,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,534,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $99.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.27 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.02 and its 200-day moving average is $118.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

