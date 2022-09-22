Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,865,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $99.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.27 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

