Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altair Engineering from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of ALTR opened at $46.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.24.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.37 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,100 shares of the software’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,780 shares of the software’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,530 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,075 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

