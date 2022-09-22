Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,177 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,842,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,936,000 after purchasing an additional 561,360 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,383,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,410,000 after purchasing an additional 87,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,984,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,024,000 after purchasing an additional 280,003 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,936,000 after purchasing an additional 971,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 570.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 131,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

