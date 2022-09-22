Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,756,000 after purchasing an additional 722,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Xylem by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,645,000 after acquiring an additional 180,210 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Xylem by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,181,000 after acquiring an additional 99,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.64.

In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $765,053.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $1,031,484. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:XYL opened at $93.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $136.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

