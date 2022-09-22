Amalgamated Bank Has $4.08 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CW opened at $142.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.01 and its 200 day moving average is $143.31. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $120.61 and a 12 month high of $162.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CW. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

