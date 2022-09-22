Amalgamated Bank Purchases 2,579 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,801,000 after buying an additional 40,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $91.44 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.13 and its 200 day moving average is $107.41. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.37.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

