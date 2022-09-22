Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.53.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 2.2 %

EMN opened at $75.61 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.