Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,575 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BYD. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boyd Gaming to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of BYD opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.56. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $894.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.71 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

