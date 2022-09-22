Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,111 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NCR were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter valued at $2,940,000. Saltoro Capital LP raised its position in shares of NCR by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth about $5,027,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $21.99 on Thursday. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.51.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. NCR’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered NCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens lowered their price target on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

