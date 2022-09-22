Amalgamated Bank Sells 548 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teradata were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDC. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 41.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,941,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,674,000 after acquiring an additional 564,947 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 151.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 742,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,590,000 after acquiring an additional 446,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 45.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,952,000 after acquiring an additional 297,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth approximately $14,317,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

