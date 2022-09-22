Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $42.94 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 4.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Stories

