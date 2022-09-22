Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) versus Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) Financial Contrast

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) and Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Amcor and Sigma Additive Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Amcor alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcor 2 3 1 0 1.83 Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amcor currently has a consensus target price of $12.15, suggesting a potential upside of 8.29%. Given Amcor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amcor is more favorable than Sigma Additive Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

47.8% of Amcor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Amcor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Amcor has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Additive Solutions has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amcor and Sigma Additive Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amcor $14.54 billion 1.15 $805.00 million $0.53 21.17 Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million 5.77 -$7.39 million ($0.90) -1.01

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Additive Solutions. Sigma Additive Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amcor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amcor and Sigma Additive Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcor 5.53% 27.37% 7.06% Sigma Additive Solutions -698.21% -78.76% -73.53%

Summary

Amcor beats Sigma Additive Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries. The Rigid Packaging segment offers rigid containers for a range of beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force. Amcor plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

(Get Rating)

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Sigma Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. in August 2022. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.