Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Short Interest Up 6.7% in August

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 33,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,747.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1,680.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 81.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 406.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA began coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.