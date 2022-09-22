American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at American Equity Investment Life

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth $65,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEL. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

