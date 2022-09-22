American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Activity at American Equity Investment Life
In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth $65,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 0.8 %
American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.
American Equity Investment Life Company Profile
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.