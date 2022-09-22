American National Bank Has $16.13 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,273.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,876 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,476 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.9% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $118.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.20 and a 200-day moving average of $130.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

