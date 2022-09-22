American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $291.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,387,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,596,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,546,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $234.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $294.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.18 and a 200 day moving average of $253.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

