Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.29

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.29 and traded as high as $49.33. Ameris Bancorp shares last traded at $48.46, with a volume of 289,714 shares.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after buying an additional 27,241 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

