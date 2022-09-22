AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Short Interest Up 7.2% in August

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the August 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

ABC opened at $139.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.17. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,924,920 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

