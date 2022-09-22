Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the August 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 292,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 55,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 161,817 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,464,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 466,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 567.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 772,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.9 %

NYSE:AMRX opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $640.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 56.26% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $559.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

