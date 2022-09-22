Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.09

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 5317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Transactions at Angi

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $515.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,743.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,950 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Angi by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,984,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,963 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $9,790,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $7,322,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Angi by 354.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,232,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 961,510 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Angi by 2,798.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 654,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

(Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.