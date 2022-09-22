AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.46

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.46 and traded as high as $21.52. AngioDynamics shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 107,246 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANGO shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $810.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.91 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,565.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 36.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 95.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

