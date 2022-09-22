Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $162.66

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.66 ($1.97) and traded as high as GBX 168.80 ($2.04). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 162.20 ($1.96), with a volume of 184,840 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have commented on APF shares. Beaufort Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 390 ($4.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo Pacific Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 288 ($3.48).
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 159.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 162.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £418.24 million and a P/E ratio of 318.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70.
Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
