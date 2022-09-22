APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stake Lowered by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives reduced its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in APA were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APA. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 28.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth $78,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of APA opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

APA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.