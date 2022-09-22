Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $153.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
