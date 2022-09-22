Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $153.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.88. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

