AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

ATR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

AptarGroup Trading Down 1.5 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $94.03 and a 1 year high of $135.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.30.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.31%.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.