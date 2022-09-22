AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.00.
ATR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $94.03 and a 1 year high of $135.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.30.
AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.31%.
AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.
