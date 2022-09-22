ARB (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Trading Down 4%

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Rating) shares were down 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 905 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

ARB Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84.

About ARB

ARB Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works. The company provides bull bars, side rails and steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks, cross bars and carriers, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment and points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, slide kitchen, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, interior protection, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

