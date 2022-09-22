ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $22.43

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.43, but opened at $21.62. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 37,039 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €30.50 ($31.12) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.35.

ArcelorMittal Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 16.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 90.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 6.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

